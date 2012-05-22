Bader Bouarki

Identity for professional photographer

Identity for professional photographer triangle prism photography identity logo
An identity for Maha Al Asaker who works as professional photographer, the idea was inspired from the "Prism" which able to show the colors from the white light and using her initials.

Posted on May 22, 2012
