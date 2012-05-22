Mike Benton

Party Mode

Party Mode balloons champagne icon ui illustration party
Just finished this icon for Party Mode control in an automation environment.

Done with Illustrator and Photoshop. Comments more than welcome.

Larger version here http://d.pr/i/CR01

Posted on May 22, 2012
