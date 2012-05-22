Sara Michieli

Everyday a new mood

Everyday a new mood moods color expressions vector illustration
I'm starting a personal project: expressions & colors, using simple shapes.
I will post here, each day, a illustration and its color palette :
http://saramichieli.tumblr.com/

Looking for feedbacks :)

Posted on May 22, 2012
