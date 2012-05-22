50th Annual Luzerne County Fair

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We were commissioned by the Luzerne County Fair to redesign their website for their 50th anniversary. Here's an early screen shot of what's to come. Still quite a bit of work left but we couldn't resist throwing up a dribbble shot.
Website: http://www.luzernecountyfair.net