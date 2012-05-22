Portfolio v3 - Redesign and Running

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So after months of scrapped concepts and redesigns, I've finally settled on a redesign that I truly love for my site. It's powered by HTML5 and CSS3, and I love every inch of it. Tell me what you think~
http://patrickrogan.net
You can see the version before this at http://patrickrogan.net/v1. It was beautiful and minimal, but it grew on me a bit.
Keep Smiling,
~Patch