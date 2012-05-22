Silas 🍄

Portfolio v3 - Redesign and Running

So after months of scrapped concepts and redesigns, I've finally settled on a redesign that I truly love for my site. It's powered by HTML5 and CSS3, and I love every inch of it. Tell me what you think~

http://patrickrogan.net

You can see the version before this at http://patrickrogan.net/v1. It was beautiful and minimal, but it grew on me a bit.

Keep Smiling,

~Patch

Posted on May 22, 2012
