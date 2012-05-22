Tom Galmarini

Eddie Vedder sketch

Eddie Vedder sketch pearl jam illustration caricature drawing pen
Sketch of Eddie Vedder to go with the other PJ members. This one I did traditionally, that is, ebony.

Posted on May 22, 2012
