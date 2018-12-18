ken jacobsen

Earthgrains' Logo Illustration

Earthgrains' Logo Illustration woodcut classic vintage natural packaging emblem pen and ink logo illustration
Earthgrains' Logo Illustration woodcut classic vintage natural packaging emblem pen and ink logo illustration
Earthgrains' Logo Illustration woodcut classic vintage natural packaging emblem pen and ink logo illustration
  1. earthgrains.png
  2. earthgrains-jewish-rye-bigger_sharp.png
  3. earthgrains-usage.png

Earthgrains used this logo illustration of a 'wheat shock', which I did in pen and ink, for several years on all their packaging.
This was actually a "tight rough" but they liked it so much they went with it.

Posted on Dec 18, 2018
