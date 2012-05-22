Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz for MadebyO
Tiny Popover [iPad] ipad ios icon music player artist button volume pin artwork dropdown shuffle repeat airplay amy timeline design mobile
Here is popover for some buttons to control current track. I wanted to keep player bar as clean as possible :)

Comments are much appreciated! Thanks,
You can follow me on Twitter for updates and more : )

----
btw, huge thanks to designers.mx folks for awesome artworks and inspiring music while designing this...

