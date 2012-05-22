Shmoo

ART-MADA : Support ART against HATE

ART-MADA : Support ART against HATE
My design interpretation of the ART-MADA visual.
ART-MADA is a arts community that supports artistic actions against all forms of hate...

Like them on Fb >> http://on.fb.me/KJzRQa

Posted on May 22, 2012
