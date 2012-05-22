Pavel Pavlov

The Neighbors

The Neighbors logo neighbors market food shop icons zka11 berlin
Concept for small market in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Posted on May 22, 2012
Design Director @ FourPlus
