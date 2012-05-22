John Ashenden
H1 Studios

Desk Logo Check

John Ashenden
H1 Studios
John Ashenden for H1 Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Desk Logo Check sans-serif type purple logo desk check
Download color palette

Moving much closer to a final logo. We tried out a bunch of symbols in the "D", but really liking this concept the best.

Desk logo
Rebound of
Desk Logo
By John Ashenden
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
H1 Studios
H1 Studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by H1 Studios

View profile
    • Like