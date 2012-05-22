Matt Carter

About Menu Mockup

Matt Carter
Matt Carter
  • Save
About Menu Mockup menu mega menu drop down
Download color palette

I was toying around with the idea of a cool mega-menu for a project. Didn't end up implementing it but I still really dig some of the elements.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Matt Carter
Matt Carter

More by Matt Carter

View profile
    • Like