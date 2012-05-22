Ashley Hehl

Personal Logo Lettering

Some lettering I've been working on as a sort of logo/monogram for myself. I could use feedback!

If you look closely it has all three of my initials: ALH, but I'm okay with that L not being readily recognized.

Posted on May 22, 2012
