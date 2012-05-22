Estudio Goró

David Kaneda logotype

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
  • Save
David Kaneda logotype logo david kaneda director identity logo mark
Download color palette

Full preview: http://sht.tl/LK5

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró

More by Estudio Goró

View profile
    • Like