Andrey Subbotin

Karizma.app Icon

Andrey Subbotin
Andrey Subbotin
  • Save
Karizma.app Icon ios icon
Download color palette

A lovely minimal icon for a previous project.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Andrey Subbotin
Andrey Subbotin

More by Andrey Subbotin

View profile
    • Like