The Doc & The Rock
The Doc and the Rock

Rockman, more popularly known as Megaman was one of my favorite Family Computer games (other faves were Super Mario 3, Contra, Karateka, Twin Bee & Bionic Commando). The title screen soundtrack was also really good!
Posted on May 22, 2012
