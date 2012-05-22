Jthree Concepts

We Don't Sleep

We Don't Sleep owl death skull bone ghost hustler jthree j3concepts tee vector bird night mtv
1 of 5 tee designs for a client. Will be shown off on MTV soon... no I did not come up with the quote, client did.

Posted on May 22, 2012
