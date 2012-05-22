Aleksey Busygin

Sapphire Maids Logo Draft 2

Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin
  • Save
Sapphire Maids Logo Draft 2 sapphire gemstone logo logotype cleaning maid
Download color palette

One of the first drafts of the logo for Sapphire Maids, maid company based in Minneapolis, MN.
@Behance.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin

More by Aleksey Busygin

View profile
    • Like