alohi - Connectivity beyond boundaries - Possibilities

beach vehicle car travel van motion designer motion design motion graphics loop app 3d illustration illustration design animation after effects
alohi - Connectivity beyond boundaries
2016
Explainer motion graphics for alohi app.
alohi is an online faxing company and cloud based communication service based in Switzerland.
CLIENT
ART DIRECTOR AND MOTION DESIGNER
Amir Parva
Full video:
