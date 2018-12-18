alohi - Connectivity beyond boundaries - Possibilities

Trending designs to inspire you
alohi - Connectivity beyond boundaries
2016
-
Explainer motion graphics for alohi app.
alohi is an online faxing company and cloud based communication service based in Switzerland.
-
CLIENT
www.alohi.com
ART DIRECTOR AND MOTION DESIGNER
Amir Parva
-
Full video:
www.parvastudio.com