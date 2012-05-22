Jason Vanlue

Report Card

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
  • Save
Report Card code school badge web ui status report
Download color palette

Simple design / concept, but this is the wrap up or "report card" page users see after playing through the free weekend we offered last week.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

More by Jason Vanlue

View profile
    • Like