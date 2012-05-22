Alex Coyle

JAMBO! Flyer

Alex Coyle
Alex Coyle
  • Save
JAMBO! Flyer identity african typography
Download color palette

A design I'm working on to advertise for an upcoming UF African language program for high school students.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Alex Coyle
Alex Coyle

More by Alex Coyle

View profile
    • Like