Ben Cline
RALLY

Map View on iPad

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Map View on iPad rally interactive mobile ui app interface ux design
Download color palette

This what the Map view on the iPad looks like. The fiter button is currently tapped to give you an idea of how we are porting many of the controls over (from the iPhone version).

----- Download the iPhone app

===========================================

Follow Rally on Twitter if you'd like

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like