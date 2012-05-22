Tang Yau Hoong

Beware Of Those Hands

Tang Yau Hoong
Tang Yau Hoong
  • Save
Beware Of Those Hands negative space illustration hands beware. city cityscpe buildings silhouette horror surrealism minimalism tang yau hoong vector illustrator
Download color palette

The Art of Negative Space.
Web | Shop | Facebook | Tumblr | Twitter | Behance

Tang Yau Hoong
Tang Yau Hoong

More by Tang Yau Hoong

View profile
    • Like