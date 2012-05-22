Bryan Landers

Emoticon Sizes

emotion emoticons icon ui
Some unused emoticons for an app. These are: content, happy, surprised and LOL. It's challenging to make the facial expressions work at different sizes (especially the smallest versions needed in a UI.)

Posted on May 22, 2012
