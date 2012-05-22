Vintage Styler Logo

Ste

Logo design for a bridal jewellery & bridal accessories online shop. Designing to give a vintage, fashionable style. The bird was a little identity mark asked for by the client and will have a pattern overlay

Posted on May 22, 2012
