Unused Emoticons

Unused Emoticons
I took a detour to explore emoticons for my 3goodthings.me iPhone app. I won't be using these guys in my app, but I learned a lot about communicating emotion through the most minimal facial elements. Challenging!

Posted on May 22, 2012
