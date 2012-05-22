House of Print

You Make Me Feel...

House of Print
House of Print
  • Save
You Make Me Feel... challenge typography
Download color palette

At the office we do the 15 Minute Design Challenge, we take a random song title and make a design using it as the focal element in only 15 minutes. We post the results on our Facebook page. Check out more here: http://www.facebook.com/houseofprintnj

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
House of Print
House of Print

More by House of Print

View profile
    • Like