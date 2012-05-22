Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Letterpress

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Letterpress letterpress red minimal business card focus lab design branding
Letterpress letterpress red minimal business card focus lab design branding
Download color palette
  1. letterpress.jpg
  2. letterpress_business_card.png

New shot of our snazzy new letterpress cards. Check out the blog post for more photos and let us know what you think about our simple "theory" → http://focuslabllc.com/blog/a-simple-experiment

Created with the Focus Lab team

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like