Juan Arreguin

Hover on Path

Juan Arreguin
Juan Arreguin
  • Save
Hover on Path portfolio nav resume ui path hover animation css tool-tip
Download color palette

Tool-tip in css (including timeline, and all elements) adding a hover tool-tip to the path-like list/resume.

#CSSFORTHEWIN!

This thing is getting closer and closer to getting done. I just need to push it out, asap :)

Any thoughts?

[Animation is a bit slow, but the hover tip shows up at almost no delay :) ]

373ceb7d461fad222bc50b7b6d270a7c
Rebound of
Starting a New Path
By Juan Arreguin
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Juan Arreguin
Juan Arreguin
Product Designer — Founder of Panols

More by Juan Arreguin

View profile
    • Like