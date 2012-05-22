Hover on Path

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Tool-tip in css (including timeline, and all elements) adding a hover tool-tip to the path-like list/resume.
#CSSFORTHEWIN!
This thing is getting closer and closer to getting done. I just need to push it out, asap :)
Any thoughts?
[Animation is a bit slow, but the hover tip shows up at almost no delay :) ]