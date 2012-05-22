Gridwax.gs - bookmarklet

Kevin Altman

Vertical Rhythm on the web is painful.
I made this bookmarklet to make working with it, less painful.

Check it out: http://gridwax.gs/
View the source: https://github.com/itsthatguy/gridwax

Posted on May 22, 2012
