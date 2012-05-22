EBR Design and Illustration.

Old train

EBR Design and Illustration.
EBR Design and Illustration.
  • Save
Old train train new york gilded age nyc manhattan yellow
Download color palette

From 1899, check out this train. I illustrate the Gilded Age of Manhattan, 1890-1910. www.erosner.com

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
EBR Design and Illustration.
EBR Design and Illustration.

More by EBR Design and Illustration.

View profile
    • Like