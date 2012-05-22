Matt Yow
Focus Lab

shot in the dark

Matt Yow
Focus Lab
Matt Yow for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
shot in the dark pattern sails logo icon test focus lab
Download color palette

Trying some new directions for a branding project.

Created with the Focus Lab team

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like