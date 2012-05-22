DoubleStruck Designs

Workaholics_Tight_Butthole

Workaholics_Tight_Butthole
So my new job at Fanatics has me doing apparel design for both sports and entertainment which so far has been a blast. Here is a concept design for the show Workaholics.

Posted on May 22, 2012
