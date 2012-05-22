Plain Player

Well that was fun. Kinda brings back memories of mix tapes and pencils. You young bucks won't even get the reference. Oh the joys of rewinding and finding the right song with a pencil.

I'm thinking of developing this into jQuery and then releasing it for free. For the browser, the album art slides out on hover and on Mobile it comes out on Tap. It should have a song list beneath it, but hey, one step at a time. Credits for the Artwork credits go to Jacqui Oakley

Screw Pencils,

~Patrick