Camila Barbieri

Positivo Inventura

Camila Barbieri
Camila Barbieri
Hire Me
  • Save
Positivo Inventura children app explainer video vector art character design developement education app explainer illustration flat 2d art
Positivo Inventura children app explainer video vector art character design developement education app explainer illustration flat 2d art
Positivo Inventura children app explainer video vector art character design developement education app explainer illustration flat 2d art
Positivo Inventura children app explainer video vector art character design developement education app explainer illustration flat 2d art
Download color palette
  1. storyboard_positivo_inventura_v1-13.png
  2. storyboard_positivo-inventura_v1.png
  3. storyboard_positivo-inventugra_v1.png
  4. storyboard_positivo-inventurx_v1.png

Shot from Positivo Inventura explainer video.

Camila Barbieri
Camila Barbieri
Graphic designer, illustrator and visual storyteller ✨
Hire Me

More by Camila Barbieri

View profile
    • Like