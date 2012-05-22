Dave Soderberg

Tesla Go Electric Kiosk

From the Tesla Go Electric In-store touch screens that are rolling out. We (Odopod) did the project a while ago and the visual language was defined by a lot of different people. Can't totally remember who did what, but these buttons were definitely heavily inspired by the work of @Valentin Drown and @John Whitmore — so, props to my team mates!

Posted on May 22, 2012
