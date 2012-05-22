Kev Brett

Only Imperial Stormtroopers are so precise

Kev Brett
Kev Brett
  • Save
Only Imperial Stormtroopers are so precise star wars empire tee stormtrooper
Download color palette

Drew the classic ST Helmet design and layered lines said by the troopers (or about them) from Episode IV

Available from Red Bubble: http://www.redbubble.com/people/kevbrett/works/8887459-only-imperial-stormtroopers-are-so-precise

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Kev Brett
Kev Brett

More by Kev Brett

View profile
    • Like