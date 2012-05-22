George Gliddon

Custom tab bar icons in iOS

George Gliddon
George Gliddon
  • Save
Custom tab bar icons in iOS ios icons icon credits account person settings cog silver shine iphone tab tab bar
Download color palette

Playing around with tab bar icons!

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
George Gliddon
George Gliddon

More by George Gliddon

View profile
    • Like