Blue Mountain Brewery Packaging redesign

Blue Mountain Brewery Packaging redesign packaging beer branding craft beer illustration
  1. blu-header.jpg
  2. blu-can-packaging.jpg
  3. blu-6pk-bottles_1.jpg
  4. blu-6pk-bottles_2.jpg

Located in the beautiful natural countryside of Virginia, Blue Mountain Brewery has created an amazing product that gives you a taste of local ingredients and the sense of their laid-back style.

These were created under the creative direction at The Brandit.

Posted on Dec 17, 2018
