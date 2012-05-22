Lani Mathis

Pikolo iOS App Tile

Lani Mathis
Lani Mathis
  • Save
Pikolo iOS App Tile iphone ipad app tile doodle camera photos
Download color palette

Because everyone has to have a camera icon…
Designed for a photo application targeted towards teenage girls.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Lani Mathis
Lani Mathis

More by Lani Mathis

View profile
    • Like