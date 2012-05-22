Christopher Martin

c4d cinema 4d 3d tough retro colors
I was playing around with different ways to display a tagline and after rendering this guy in C4D I realized it wasn't going to make the cut. I decided to play around with coloring in photoshop and not make it a waste. Check out the bigger image here --> http://chrismartinishis.name/images/dribble/tough_colored.png

Posted on May 22, 2012
