Webcam UI Beta

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a little project involving designing some graphical assets for webcams. After being stuck using a horrid webcam UI while my dogs were boarded, I figured I could probably do a better job.
Along the way I also decided I wanted to give back to the community and release the assets (with both active and inactive button states!) for free once completed :)
However, as this is my first attempt at such a project, I figured some initial Dribbbler feedback would be nice. Let me know what you think of this initial design and I'll revise it for a full release hopefully this weekend unless Fallout 3 distracts me some more.