Webcam UI Beta

Working on a little project involving designing some graphical assets for webcams. After being stuck using a horrid webcam UI while my dogs were boarded, I figured I could probably do a better job.

Along the way I also decided I wanted to give back to the community and release the assets (with both active and inactive button states!) for free once completed :)

However, as this is my first attempt at such a project, I figured some initial Dribbbler feedback would be nice. Let me know what you think of this initial design and I'll revise it for a full release hopefully this weekend unless Fallout 3 distracts me some more.