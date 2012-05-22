Ray Mawst

Duetto Project

Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst
  • Save
Duetto Project logo hand drawn typography clarinet flute turn music notation ligature
Download color palette

Looking for feedback from you lovely people! This is a logo I've been working on for a music performance duet! Any suggestions for use of color, or advice on typography? I would very much appreciate your input!

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst

More by Ray Mawst

View profile
    • Like