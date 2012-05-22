Anna Bramble

Breakfast at the Gavrily's

logo lettering hand lettering typography party invitation
When my sister wants to put on a party, she now wants an accompanying logo. lol. This is my initial logo concept for her hotel breakfast themed party.

Posted on May 22, 2012
