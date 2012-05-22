Gearóid O'Rourke

Icecream2

Icecream2 illustration rounded
Some colour variations. Raspberry and Mango. I felt I was channelling @Brian Flanagan with those stripes.

Rebound of
Icecream
By Gearóid O'Rourke
Posted on May 22, 2012
