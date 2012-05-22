Scared Dragon Studio

New online home - WIP

Scared Dragon Studio
Scared Dragon Studio
  • Save
New online home - WIP portfolio website home showcase template design menu paper
Download color palette

In my free time (extremely rare thing lately ;)) I'm working on my new online home design. This is a preview of my favorite concept - what do you think? Feedback appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Scared Dragon Studio
Scared Dragon Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Scared Dragon Studio

View profile
    • Like