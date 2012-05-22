Owen Shifflett

The Spread

The Spread design
Just launched a new campaign site with PUMA called evoSpeed.

http://www.puma.com/evospeed

Killer FED work is by http://twitter.com/dantello5

Posted on May 22, 2012
AD / Creative Concepting / Design & Illustration

