Tanka

Hockey

Tanka
Tanka
  • Save
Hockey hochey icon sport ice helmet
Download color palette

Hockey icon.
Russia ice hockey world champion 2012. Congratulations :)

79dd39021485f4e0a3ef89ca597d2d29
Rebound of
Football
By Tanka
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Tanka
Tanka

More by Tanka

View profile
    • Like