Helvetic Brands®

Document 2

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Document 2 branding logo icon identity
Download color palette

An alternative sketch to yesterdays shot. Not too sure about the feet being necessary. The creature type should be more obvious now.

Would be great to get your thoughts!

Document
Rebound of
Document
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like