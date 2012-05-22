Kevin Jannis

Toggle Button

Kevin Jannis
Kevin Jannis
  • Save
Toggle Button ux ui stop go green red toggle button slide press switch design
Download color palette

Changed a few subtle details. Now I'm happy with it ;)

5581a7817c7e77df34bbdb04e4b41a78
Rebound of
Toggle Button
By Kevin Jannis
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Kevin Jannis
Kevin Jannis

More by Kevin Jannis

View profile
    • Like